NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s a case of dueling groundhogs.
Two famous weather prognosticators gave different forecasts this year.
Staten Island Chuck says it’ll be an early spring.
Meanwhile, Punxsutawney Phil says there will be six more weeks of winter.
Who do you think is right?
