NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rev. Al Sharpton and other civil rights leaders are calling for a meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
The request comes in the wake of the lawsuit filed this week by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
The lawsuit alleges racial discrimination and sham interviews being conducted to satisfy diversity requirements in hiring.
Thursday’s joint statement to Goodell says, “We are still sitting here today with 32 teams, not one Black owner and only one Black coach. This is an outrage at best and requires your immediate attention.” The NFL has not responded.