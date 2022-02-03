NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden will meet with Mayor Eric Adams to discuss the gun violence in New York City.

The mayor is expected to ask the federal government for help reducing the number of illegal guns coming into the city.

The NYPD says there have been 116 shooting victims so far this year, compared to 90 this time last year.

White House officials tell CBS2 the president is also bringing Attorney General Merrick Garland, and they plan to meet not only with the mayor but with Gov. Kathy Hochul and other elected officials too.

Sources say Adams will ask Biden to increase penalties for:

Those directly involved in moving guns across state lines

The organizers of gun trafficking rings

Those making straw purchases

Those buying guns from someone legally prohibited from doing so

The mayor also plans to ask the president for help from federal agencies ending the Iron Pipeline — a route used to smuggle weapons from the southern U.S. — and getting the Department of Justice to go after ghost guns.

The freshman mayor made a solemn vow Wednesday, while standing just feet away from the casket of Det. Wilbert Mora.

“It is New Yorkers against the killers, and we will not lose,” Adams said during his eulogy.

On Tuesday night, a rookie cop was shot on his way to work during an attempted carjacking. He was the sixth officer to catch a bullet since the beginning of the year.

Hours earlier, there were two deadly shootings in Harlem.

For people who live in the neighborhoods impacted most by gun violence, the help cannot come soon enough. Most are fed up, and many are terrified.

“Just even to be scared to come out my house. Yeah, I’d say this is the worst,” Bronx resident Tia Ellison said.

After their meeting at police headquarters, the president will then head to a school in Queens to meet with violence interrupters.