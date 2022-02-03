BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The Bridgeport Police Department has hired a point person to help victims of crimes.
Shanda Scott will serve as the victim’s services coordinator for the department.READ MORE: Bridgeport Police Detectives Involved In Lauren Smith-Fields, Brenda Lee Rawls Death Investigations Suspended
“I’m here to assist victims in Bridgeport, Connecticut, by providing referral services and also educate them, as well,” she said.
Scott will have resources and information for victims of violent crimes or their families.
She was hired after two Bridgeport detectives were suspended because of how they handled the deaths of two Black women.MORE NEWS: Medical Examiner: Connecticut Woman Who Died Under Suspicious Circumstances Died Of Acute Intoxication
The families of 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields and 53-year-old Brenda Lee Rawls say police never notified them of their deaths.