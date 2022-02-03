NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn College is facing a federal civil rights investigation filed by several Jewish students.
The complaint was filed by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, on behalf of students enrolled in the college's mental health counseling program.
The claim alleges a number of professors and students took part in “advancing the narrative that all Jews are white and privileged and therefore contribute to the systematic oppression of people of color.”
Kenneth Marcus, who is founder of the Brandeis Center, spoke to CBS2's Dave Carlin about the complaint.
“Whatever people distain or hate, that’s what they project on Jews, so there might be, simultaneously, white racists hating on Jews as being people of color, while there will be progressive Americans hating on Jews for being white or even hyper-white,” he said.
The complaint alleges Brooklyn College did not take prompt and effective steps to end harassment.
The complaint alleges Brooklyn College did not take prompt and effective steps to end harassment.

The college responded with a statement Thursday afternoon denouncing antisemitism in any form and saying it is not tolerated. Without commenting on the ongoing investigations, the college said it is "committed to working cooperatively and fully with the US Department of Education. The College appreciates the important role Jewish Americans have played in the rich history of the country, the city, and the campus."
The college went on to highlight campus initiatives including one called “We Stand Against Hate”