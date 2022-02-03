NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul paid a special visit Wednesday to Broadway’s acclaimed revival of “Company.”
“This industry that defines New York was the hardest hit, the first to close, and the last to come back,” Hochul said on stage. “But ‘comeback’ is the operative word, because we are back my friends.”
The crowd cheered on New York’s first female governor, who also pointed out the production is led by Tony Award winning women, including the director, designer and lead actresses.
“Company” is just one of the shows discounted during Broadway Week, which has now been extended. You can buy 2-for-1 tickets for certain performances through Feb. 27.