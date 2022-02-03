NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is speaking out about being targeted in a murder-for-hire plot.
Back in 2019, authorities said former NYPD officer Valerie Cincinelli tried to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband and her boyfriend's daughter.
Her husband, Isaiah Carvalho, worked with the FBI to stage his own death, leading to Cincinelli’s arrest.
Her husband, Isaiah Carvalho, worked with the FBI to stage his own death, leading to Cincinelli's arrest.

Carvalho spoke exclusively to "Inside Edition," saying it still haunts him.
“The FBI told me to sit in the car, and they took glass and they put it all over on the floor here … and told me to hunch over into the passenger seat,” he said. “I look over my shoulder constantly. There’s not a day that I don’t go by that I’m not afraid for my life.”
Cincinelli is serving four years in prison after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice.
