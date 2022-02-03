SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A “Red Alert” is in the forecast for Friday, with freezing rain and hazardous road conditions expected in some parts of the Tri-State Area.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis recently hit the roads with an expert and has what you need to know if you plan to drive.

TIMELINE: Freezing Rain Expected To Make For Dangerous Friday Morning Commute

Whiteout conditions during Saturday’s winter storm resulted in rollovers and accidents across the Tri-State Area. Snow makes for a dangerous drive, but this time you better prepare for ice.

“We’re gonna make sure our tires are good. We’re gonna make sure we have good wiper blades, plenty of washer fluid, make sure we have some stuff in the car in case you get stuck on the road,” said Mike Stillwagon, lead instructor at the Skip Barber Racing School.

Stillwagon is an expert behind the wheel. DeAngelis joined him in a parking lot at Sunken Meadow State Park in Smithtown for tips on how to tackle the tricky weather ahead.

“Just keep your eyes focused on where you wanna go and modulate that brake pedal. We don’t want to pump it. We just want to keep light pressure on it and try to get the car stopped as quickly as we can,” Stillwagon said.

He gave DeAngelis a hand at the wheel, pointing out simple safety steps, like proper seating position — hands at “9 and 3” — to help keep the car in control.

They then went right into the snow.

“When the car starts to oversteer, we call it you want to come off the throttle and steer into the slide,” Stillwagon said.

He reminded DeAngelis to do so while looking at her intended path.

“Anything the car does, my eyes are going to tell my hands exactly what to do,” Stillwagon said.

AAA‘s Robert Sinclair adds driving slow and leaving space between cars is key.

“It can take a vehicle up to nine times longer to stop in ice compared to clear conditions, and, remember, posted speed limits are for ideal conditions,” Sinclair said.

Plus, proper tires are extremely important.

“You need to have sufficient tread to bite into ice and snow,” Sinclair said.

That also goes for those who plan to walk.

“Make sure that the footwear that you’re wearing is appropriate, things with treads on it, things that will help you not slip in the snow,” said Dr. Teresa Amato, chair of emergency medicine at LIJ Forest Hills.

Amato also said to try and have hands free to catch a potential fall and avoid a head injury.

“We definitely see an uptick in injuries, such as a fractures and sprains, when we have icy and snowy weather,” Amato said.

All the experts say the simplest way to avoid all of this, from injuries to accidents, is to just stay home in inclement weather.

Skip Barber Racing School holds several winter driving clinics for teens to be better prepared for driving in dangerous conditions. The next one is on Saturday in Connecticut. For more information, please click here.