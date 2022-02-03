TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy named his pick Thursday for New Jersey’s next attorney general.
Murphy said he's nominating Matt Platkin for the position.
Platkin once served as Murphy’s chief counsel.
“I know Matt will continue the attorney general’s office’s strong record of taking out polluters, fraudsters and other criminals,” the governor said.
“My highest priority will always be keeping our residents safe. This means, in particular — and in particular right now — bringing all necessary resources to bear to prevent violent crime,” Platkin added.
Platkin grew up in Florham Park and Morristown and now lives in Montclair.
He still must be confirmed by New Jersey lawmakers.