NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty NYPD officer who was shot during an attempted carjacking in Queens earlier this week headed home on Thursday.
Dozens of fellow officers applauded as 22-year-old Manuel Soto left Jamaica Hospital.
Police say the rookie officer was shot in the shoulder while on his way to work on Tuesday night.
Investigators say two young men tried to steal the officer’s car. The 18- and 19-year old suspects were arrested and charged with attempted murder and robbery.