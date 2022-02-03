NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The combination of rain and freezing temperatures could make for an icy commute Friday morning.

The CBS2 Weather Team announced a red Alert Day for Friday. A winter weather advisory has been also issued for the northwest suburbs from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m.

THURSDAY MORNING

Rain will fall off and on throughout the day, with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain will changeover to freezing rain well north and west overnight and sag southward early tomorrow morning. This will make for hazardous travel conditions across our northern suburbs.

FRIDAY MORNING

Freezing rain will spread into our more immediate northwest suburbs and gradually work its way toward the city.

Slippery conditions will develop on roads and paved surfaces, so commuters should travel with caution.

MIDDAY FRIDAY INTO THE AFTERNOON

Freezing rain is more likely during this period, with some slick spots expected on the roads. Freezing rain and sleet will linger north, with at least a chance of freezing rain across some of our immediate southern/southeastern suburbs. Otherwise, it will be plain rain.

The precipitation should wind down by the late afternoon hours, with perhaps a little sleet or a few snowflakes on the back end.

FRIDAY NIGHT

It will feel much colder, with feels-like temperatures falling into the teens and single digits. There could also be sub-zero wind chills well north and west.

SATURDAY

Saturday will be sunny, but still cold and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 20s, but feel like the teens.

Saturday will be sunny, but still cold and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 20s, but feel like the teens.