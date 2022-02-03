NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new safety concern on the subway for commuters.

At least two suspicious fires were reported inside train cars in less than a week. Now, police are searching for the suspects involved.

Both fires erupted on the 1 train. Cellphone video showed the inside of a car engulfed in flames around 10 a.m. last Friday at the 18th Street station.

“There were passengers making commotion, trying to get someone’s attention that there was smoke, that there was a fire,” witness Brendan Cochrane told CBS2.

The East Harlem resident said he was sitting in the next car when he and other passengers noticed what appeared to be luggage on fire. He said what made the whole encounter frightening was that the train was moving in between stations and nothing could be done until it pulled into the 18th Street stop.

“They had to wait to get to the station to really address this,” Cochrane said. “You could see the handle sticking out of it, and the luggage was on fire and melting into the seat.”

When they finally pulled in, Cochrane exited the train and watched from the platform. He noticed the fire was coming from a suitcase, and that’s when the next problem occurred to him.

“There’s no fire extinguisher, no blankets, there’s nothing you can do,” he said. “Eventually, the fire department came down there. They borrowed the fire extinguisher from the token booth and extinguished the fire.”

Five days later on Wednesday, police responded to another fire on the 1 train. This time, at the 181st Street station.

MTA workers had to extinguish a burning shopping cart that was filled with debris on the train.

In both incidents, police said the suspects fled and nobody was injured.

Subway fires are not always so harmless. Two years ago, a train operator was killed when the 2 train caught fire near the Central Park North station.

Police are not sure if the two recent cases are related.

After Wednesday’s blaze, an MTA spokesperson told CBS2 in part, “We need to deal with the reality that people with mental health issues are too frequently creating situations that are dangerous and terrifying for our drivers, and also for themselves.”

“I know this new mayor is inheriting a lot of things from the old mayor, but I don’t know, it’s a big problem to deal with,” said Cochrane.

Last month, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul rolled out a joint plan to flood the transit system with police officers and mental health officials.