NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a two people involved in a shootout in the Bronx Wednesday morning.
It happened at around 6:45 a.m. at a commercial establishment on East Tremont Avenue near Roosevelt Avenue.READ MORE: 3 Homes Destroyed In Fire From Gas Explosion In Brooklyn, FDNY Says
Police say a dispute broke out that led to the gunfight.
A 26-year-old was shot twice in the leg. A 25-year-old was also shot in the leg. Both were hospitalized.READ MORE: Greyhound, Adirondack Trailways Bus Service Temporarily Canceled Out Of NYC Due To Icy Conditions
Responding officers recovered three guns and took 15 people into custody, including the two injured men.
Police say two men ran off. They want your help finding them. One is described as having a light complexion, wearing a long sleeve gray sweater, blue jeans and multicolored sneakers. The other is also described as a man with a light complexion, wearing a dark colored coat with a fur lined hood, dark colored pants and multicolored sneakers.MORE NEWS: First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect, Hazardous Travel Expected
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.