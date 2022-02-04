NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Champagne lovers have a new bubbly to try, and it all started in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

CBS’2’s Cindy Hsu has more on the dynamic woman behind the brand.

Marvina Robinson was born and raised in Bed-Stuy, and fell in love with champagne when she and her college friends would come back home and celebrate with some bubbly.

“We would get a bottle of Moet or White Star — that was the champagne back then. That’s what we knew. We’d pool our money together, go to the liquor store and we would just share a bottle,” Robinson said.

Robinson spent 20 years on Wall Street, but dreamed of starting a champagne bar. So before she left finance, she researched vineyards, traveling back and forth to France several times a month on the weekends.

“I would leave Friday evenings and I just would do this all in one day. Then I would come back Monday morning and I would go to work,” Robinson said.

When COVID-19 hit, she had to pivot and decided to go ahead and create her own champagne, which is called B. Stuyvesant. It’s made in France, shipped to Brooklyn, and sold online and in stores and restaurants.

So, of course, Hsu had to try it.

“This is delicious. I’m going to drink it all,” she said with a laugh.

“It’s a big deal for me and I’m really excited to be included now in the champagne industry, as a Black woman, Black and as a woman and as a new entrepreneur,” Robinson said.

Robinson has six different wines and all sizes.

“Fifteen liters, 20 bottles of champagne and can pour 125 glasses,” Robinson said, adding when asked who it’s catered towards, “I’d say these are like for people who want to make more of a statement. These are good for weddings. These are good for the fun beach houses.”

She designed her own champagne flutes and even created champagne-infused popcorn.

Robinson says champagne isn’t just for special occasions. It’s good to sip anytime.

Travel and Leisure named B. Stuyvesant as one of the top new champagnes to try. Prices range from $30 to $130.