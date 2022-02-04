FIRST ALERTFreezing Rain And Icy Roads Expected | Check The Latest Forecast, Radar And Weather Alerts
KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New video shows terrifying moments unfolding inside a Monmouth County pharmacy.

Surveillance video shows the suspect with a knife in his hand, holding a customer hostage inside a Keansburg pharmacy in January.

Keansburg Police say the suspect stabbed an officer as he tried to intervene. Several officers stepped in and fired their guns, killing the suspect.

The suspect’s friends told CBS2 he struggled with mental illness and addiction.

The officer who was stabbed is recovering.

