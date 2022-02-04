LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Phil Murphy visited a restaurant in Long Branch Friday to highlight the state’s “Sustain and Serve” program that helps keep restaurants afloat while feeding those in need.

CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to Murphy about this and other pandemic topics.

“It has done so much for us, for the business, for the community around us,” said Mike Desimone, owner of Jr’s Restaurant Group.

Hit hard by the pandemic, Desimone thought he was going to have to close. Then he joined the Sustain and Serve program. He was paid to make to-go meals for those in need.

“Being able to be a part of the effort and see face-to-face where the food’s going, it really instilled a great sense of pride in my staff,” Desimone said.

Fulfill, a nonprofit, says the need went up 40%.

“We’ve been able to provide over 200,000 meals. One of the indirect benefits is that it’s helping people keep their jobs,” said Fulfill of Monmouth and Ocean Counties President & CEO Triada Stampas.

“The number one example I point to when I say government can do really good stuff,” Murphy said.

“A third of small businesses did close during the pandemic. Did programs like this and funding come a little too late?” Baker asked.

“I don’t think it came too late, but we certainly almost can’t put enough into small businesses. Some of them, thankfully, are reopening or others are coming into their place. We probably put about $800 million into the small business community since the beginning of the pandemic,” Murphy said.

“Are you going to extend that public health emergency?” Baker asked.

“No news to make on that yet, but we gotta do this the right way,” Murphy said. “If things keep going this way, we’re going to see masks in schools lifted in this school year. Not this calendar year, in this school year. I don’t know when yet, but we are working toward… The numbers continue to get better by the day.”

Critics say Murphy has abused his emergency powers during the COVID crisis.

“Governor Murphy has taken so much from New Jerseyans since the start of pandemic. He’s taken money, he’s taken power, and he’s taken rights,” said St. Sen. Steven Oroho. “It’s time to give it back.”

Baker asked for Murphy’s reaction to the comments.

“We’re the number one state in America to raise a family. We wear that as a badge of honor. Number one public education, great quality of life, health systems,” Murphy said.

“More people getting called back into the office will have to commute. What should they expect out on the rails?” Baker asked.

“I think NJ TRANSIT has done a really good job of taking the pandemic, when ridership was lower both on the bus and rail side, and advancing some of the work that they were already doing. You still, unfortunately, have the reality of only two rail tunnels under the Hudson,” Murphy said.

The governor says the Gateway Tunnel Project will be a game changer, and we may even see some shovels in the ground this year.

The governor says other areas he will focus on in the coming years will include lowering property taxes, affordable health care and access to higher education.

Meg Baker contributed to this report.