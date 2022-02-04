NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Detroit took the spotlight at a new Broadway play Friday.
"Skeleton Crew," starring Phylicia Rashad, is set in an auto stamping plant that's on the verge of shutting down. It was written by Detroit native Dominique Morisseau.
Celebrities hit the red carpet for the show's "Detroit Night," including former NBA and Michigan star Jalen Rose, as well as actress S. Epatha Merkerson.
"I'm from Detroit, so this is a wonderful opportunity to see our city presented by this incredible playwright," Merkerson said.
“Detroit has had an impact on Broadway for a long time with what Dominique Morisseau has accomplished,” Detroit Mayor Mike Dugan said.