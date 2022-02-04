NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The quick-thinking security officers who jumped into action to put out a fire on a subway train received big honors Friday.

The MTA recognized the security officers who put out a fire Wednesday morning in a 1 train subway car at the 181st Street Station in Washington Heights.

“It feels amazing. I thank god for just helping me,” security officer Marcel Langhorn said.

The MTA says it started in a small shopping cart filled with clothes and a propane tank.

Riders had alerted the officers to the flames. They work for a private security company contracted by the MTA.

“We was at the bridge of the platform when two ladies came and they was saying, ‘Oh, there’s a fire! There’s a fire back there!'” Langhorn said.

Those officers sprang into action with the water bottles they happened to have, throwing water on the flames, then stomping to put them out.

“The team’s quick thinking helped to prevent a much more dangerous situation for our riders, potentially saving lives,” NYC Transit Interim President Craig Cipriano said.

A third officer called 911 while their supervisor helped keep riders safe.

This is just one of several recent fires on the subway.

Last Friday morning, there was another fire on a 1 train as it headed toward the 18th Street station in Chelsea. The fire department put it out.

The MTA is grateful no one was hurt in either fire and they didn’t have a repeat of two years ago when a train operator was killed when a 2 train caught fire near the Central Park North station.

As for Wednesday’s case, police believe the suspect may be experiencing homelessness.

“There’s no doubt, we all see it. You know, there’s homelessness in our system. We do have issues with emotionally disturbed people. What I would say is, the subway system is no place for our most vulnerable population of homeless,” Cipriano said.

They’re hopeful the new administration can help.