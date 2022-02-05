NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to identify a man accused of assaulting two MTA workers.
It happened Thursday on the southbound platform of the Prospect Avenue subway station in the Bronx.
Police say the suspect punched a train conductor in the arm while he was sticking his head out of the 5 train cab window.
Minutes later, police say the suspect reached inside the cab of a 2 train and punched the conductor in the face before spitting on him.
Both victims suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.