NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the person accused of attacking a transgender teenager in Brooklyn.
It happened on Jan. 18 in East New York.
According to police, the individual approached the 15-year-old girl on Pennsylvania Avenue and punched her while making anti-transgender comments.
The victim suffered minor injuries to her face but refused medical attention.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.