By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Bundle up! It's a much brighter day to start off the weekend, but we're stuck in the freezer.
Temps this afternoon will struggle to reach 30 degrees and, with a brisk northwest breeze, it’ll be feeling more like the teens for most.
Tonight will be mostly clear and frigid with lows in the teens around the city and single digits for the NW ‘burbs. While it stays dry, you’ll want to watch out for slick spots once again on any untreated surfaces.
Waking up Sunday, wind chills will be in the single digits for everyone!
For the second half of the weekend, expect more sunshine and temps a few degrees higher… in the low to mid 30s. Some more clouds filter in by late afternoon and evening, but it stays quiet.
Have a great weekend!