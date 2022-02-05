NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of trying to rape a woman at a subway station in Chelsea.
It happened inside the 14th Street and 7th Avenue station around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Police released a sketch of the man they’re looking for.
According to police, the suspect approached a 45-year-old woman, punched her in the arm, threw her to the ground and attempted to rape her at the station.
The man left on a northbound train when other passengers intervened, police said.
The woman refused medical attention.
