NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD motorcycle officer is recovering after an SUV slammed into his bike on the Grand Central Parkway.
It happened Saturday afternoon in the eastbound lanes approaching the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens.
Video shows the SUV switching lanes before plowing through a group of police motorcycles.
One officer was knocked off his bike and onto the ground. He was treated at a local hospital for neck, back and hip injuries and later released.
The driver of the SUV was issued a summons for an unsafe lane change.