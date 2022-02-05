CBS News New YorkWatch Now
WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Efforts to restore power continue in Ulster County, which was hit hard by Friday’s ice storm.

Downed trees took down power lines near Woodstock, New York.

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 35,000 customers of the utility Central Hudson were without power.

The utility says it hopes to have most customers restored by Monday. Click here for the latest outage map.

