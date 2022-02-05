WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Efforts to restore power continue in Ulster County, which was hit hard by Friday’s ice storm.
Downed trees took down power lines near Woodstock, New York.
More than 700 workers continue to clear roads and restore electric service. Power has been restored to nearly 28,000 so far. The destruction in Ulster County is severe and extensive. Video coverage here shows progress in re-energizing the Woodstock area. pic.twitter.com/7lg9lKlgyA
— Central Hudson (@CentralHudson) February 5, 2022
As of Saturday afternoon, more than 35,000 customers of the utility Central Hudson were without power.
The utility says it hopes to have most customers restored by Monday. Click here for the latest outage map.