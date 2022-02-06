NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating a shooting in East Harlem, where a stray bullet hit the side of a bus full of passengers on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at around 2:15 p.m. An MTA bus was struck in the area of 125th Street and Lexington Avenue. A crack in the windshield was clearly visible, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported.

Surveillance video captured images of a person in red pants shooting at someone down the street. Police said it was two people shooting at each other.

“It’s getting really sad out here. That’s what I’m saying,” one local resident said.

People were seen running from the scene. The MTA said one of the bullets hit the right side of a bus carrying about 30 people. Mishkin was told nobody was hurt.

“I remember 10-15 years old, fights. My crew against your crew. Nobody had no guns. Something is happening, that it’s not just one dude has the gun. Everybody’s got the gun,” resident Frank King said.

The president and chief of staff of Transport Workers Union Local 100 said this is the fourth bus in the past six months that’s been hit by a bullet, adding in a statement, “It’s dangerous out there, too dangerous, and our bus operators are defenseless. Some of them are even asking for bulletproof vests.”

King said guns are too accessible.

“Less than $75, 100 feet from any handgun I want. Right now, it’s not a mystery,” King said.

He said his other concern is finding suspects during a pandemic.

“Who gets arrested? It’s legal to be like this,” he said as he pulled his mask up.

Camilo Vergara has been photographing the area for decades to capture the changes in the neighborhood. He said, recently, more and more crime scenes are ending up on his film.

“A couple of days ago there was somebody shot in front of the Apollo. About two weeks ago there was somebody shot on 116th Street at a Burger King. It’s really telling me things are getting a lot worse,” Vergara said.

Police said they’re looking for the two people involved in this shooting as the investigation continues.

CBS2’s Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.