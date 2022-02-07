NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Antisemitic attacks are on the rise in New York City, according to the NYPD.

As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reports, it’s raising concerns within the Jewish community.

Police are investigating at least two incidents over the weekend in Brooklyn. One involved a man who was punched in the face while walking down the street Friday night in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Surveillance video shows the suspect run from a minivan and punch the man, who was dressed in traditional Hasidic clothing.

Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Stockton Street near Marcy Avenue. The man was treated at the scene for pain to his face.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is now looking into the incident.

The Anti-Defamation League, also known as the ADL, released a statement saying another similar attack occurred that same night, though details are limited.

Then on Sunday morning, multiple yeshiva school buses were spray painted with swastika graffiti. Police said someone reported the disturbing graffiti on Division and Marcy avenues near the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg.

“The Jewish community is on extreme edge and this violence as got to stop,” the ADL said in a statement. “It is becoming normalized, and we simply cannot accept that as the state of affairs.”

The ADL also said it is working with the NYPD to solve these crimes and will offer a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.