RYE BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suburb that has learned to co-exist with coyotes now is dealing with bobcats in backyards.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello spoke with rattled residents and a wildlife expert on Monday.

Recent sightings of bobcats have Lisa Levine taking precautions.

“Our little dog, Joey, is like a snack for these guys, so we’re always very nervous. I actually have my whistle with me that I carry when we think these guys are going to be around,” Levine said.

“These guys” in Rye Brook historically meant coyotes. But now, bobcats are moving in.

One was caught on surveillance video slinking on a stone wall early Saturday morning.

It’s not clear if it was the same cat or a different one reported by residents Sunday in a neighborhood adjoining Blind Brook Country Club.

“I think they were surprised, because they don’t see them very often. It was in their backyard, which I think is probably unsettling to them. It’s not like they saw them running across a field,” Rye Brook Police Chief Greg Austin said.

Bobcat sightings are on the rise in Connecticut and New York. The population is recovering after limits on hunting were enacted.

Also, it’s a little counter-intuitive, but there is actually more forest in New York and the Northeast today than 150 years ago, when so many acres were used for farming and harvesting timber. So bobcats are finding lots of room to roam.

“We now have them pretty much everywhere in the state except for Long Island and New York City,” New York State Wildlife biologist Mandy Watson said.

Watson said Rye Brook residents should be wary, not worried.

“They do tend to be, you know, relatively shy. Bobcat attacks on humans are very, very rare. However, they are still a predator. People should be respectful,” Watson said.

Mail carrier Benito Miguel has been arming himself with animal repellant, and admitted he’s more likely to need it for a dog than a bobcat.

Experts say the same precautions residents take for coyotes will work with bobcats, including keeping a close eye on pets, and staying calm while making loud noises to scare them away.