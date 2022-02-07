NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the person who kicked an 89-year-old woman to the sidewalk.
It happened Friday at 7:19 a.m. at Avenue P and East 17th Street in Brooklyn.
READ MORE: Smoky Fire At Midtown's Hotel Pennsylvania Brought Under Control
Police say the woman was standing on the sidewalk when a man walked up to her and kicked her in the back. She tumbled to the ground.
Police say she suffered pain and bruising to her head and body. She was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.