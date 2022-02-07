WINDSOR, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut state trooper is being hailed a hero after helping save a man’s life.
Early Friday morning, Trooper Matthew Cerri came to the aid of a man who was unconscious and not breathing inside a car.
He performed CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive. But his heroism didn’t end there.
He performed CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive. But his heroism didn't end there.

The trooper said the man was in such critical condition, both paramedics were needed to treat him, leaving no one available to drive the ambulance to the hospital.
“I stepped up and said I will drive the ambulance. So I hopped in the driver’s seat and drove them to the hospital,” Cerri said.
Trooper Cerri just graduated from the academy back in August.
The man he rescued was admitted to Hartford Hospital and remains in intensive care.