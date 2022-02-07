NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have proved remarkably effective at providing protection from the coronavirus.

However, doctors have always worried that the vaccines may not be safe for cancer patients whose immune systems may react differently to the shots.

CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on a new study that sets those worries aside.

Dan Burkus has been receiving treatment for prostate cancer, while trying to avoid COVID. That means getting the vaccine.

“Well, if you have cancer you have a compromised immune system, so I was very happy to get the vaccine,” Burkus said.

But some cancer patients have had concerns about possible reactions to the vaccine, especially while having treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy. Now, the largest study to date is providing reassurance to those cancer patients.

“What the study showed was, in fact, cancer patients are no different than non-cancer patients in how they react to these vaccines and that it absolutely is safe,” said Dr. Eric Horwitz of Fox Chase Cancer Center.

Researchers at Fox Chase in Philadelphia looked at more than 1,700 people who received the Pfizer vaccine. People undergoing active cancer treatment or who had completed treatment experienced common short-term side effects such as pain at the injection site, fever, headache, and fatigue at similar rates as those without cancer.

“People who got all different therapies and everyone did well. So if you need even extra information to help in your decision to be vaccinated, hopefully this will help,” Horwitz said.

Burkus got his COVID booster in September.

“In addition to the vaccine, we practice the measures of masking in public places. We do keep our social bubbles, so to speak, relatively small,” Burkus said.

While the study looked at patients who received the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna mRNA vaccine is virtually identical and so cancer patients who got that vaccine should feel just as safe.