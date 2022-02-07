LYNBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A local donut shop is honoring fallen NYPD detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.
Doughology on Long Island hosted a fundraiser Monday, selling their “Blue Line” donuts to support the families of the fallen officers.
People came out by the dozens to show their support and for many customers at the Lynbrook store, it was personal.
“Half my family are police officers and fire department, so I will always support our men in blue,” Sara Sollin said.
“We back blue. God bless our police offices,” another woman said.
“It’s a tragic time when officers are killed in the line of duty and this just gives us a great opportunity to do whatever we can whenever we can,” shop owner Chris Stiansen said.
Stiansen, a retired NYPD detective, said the store sold 5,000 donuts at one location, with 100% of the proceeds to be donated to the NYC PBA Widows and Children’s Fund.