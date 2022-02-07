A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon.
Today: A light wintry mix will push through the area this morning. The main concern is freezing rain that will create icy/slick spots on pavement. The wintry mix will transition to showers around midday and taper off this afternoon. It will be nearly 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 30s.
Tonight: Another round of rain will push through; some of our more distant northwest suburbs will be spared. Expect temps to fall into the 30s.
Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.