NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA is rolling out new fare discounts.
It says with Omicron receding, it wants to make taking mass transit as attractive as possible.READ MORE: Caught On Video: 89-Year-Old Woman Randomly Kicked In Brooklyn
“At this moment, when you are down riders, and at this moment we are down roughly three million riders on a weekday on the subway compared to five and a half million before COVID, it’s not time to raise the price. That’s just basic business logic,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber.
For subway and bus riders who use OMNY, after 12 rides a week, the rest will automatically be free.READ MORE: Traveling Nurse Allegedly Sets Staffer On Fire At Hackensack University Medical Center
On Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road, there will be a 20-trip ticket option. For monthly ticketholders, a 10% discount in monthly peak fare charges.
For railroad customers who live in New York City, a $5 flat fee for weekday off-peak travel within the city.MORE NEWS: Smoky Fire At Midtown's Hotel Pennsylvania Brought Under Control
These take effect at the end of the month, and last for four months.