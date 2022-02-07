DevelopingNew Jersey Gov. Murphy To Lift School Mask Mandate, Sources Say
By CBSNewYork Team
MANALAPAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man died Friday after completing the grueling first phase of Navy SEAL training, known as “Hell Week.”

Military officials say 24-year-old seaman Kyle Mullen died after he and another Navy SEAL candidate were hospitalized.

Mullen was a native of Manalapan, New Jersey.

His cause of death is under investigation.

The other SEAL candidate was listed in stable condition.

