MANALAPAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man died Friday after completing the grueling first phase of Navy SEAL training, known as “Hell Week.”
Military officials say 24-year-old seaman Kyle Mullen died after he and another Navy SEAL candidate were hospitalized.READ MORE: New Jersey Gov. Murphy To Lift School Mask Mandate, Sources Say
Mullen was a native of Manalapan, New Jersey.READ MORE: State Police Say Aristan Garandeau Drove Wrong Way On Palisades Parkway; Garandeau And Brendan Seabrook Killed In Crash
His cause of death is under investigation.MORE NEWS: NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating Antisemitic Attack And Vandalism In Brooklyn
The other SEAL candidate was listed in stable condition.