OTTAWA, Ontario (CBSNewYork/AP) — Nick Paul and Connor Brown each had a goal and an assist, Matt Murray stopped 32 shots, and the Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 Monday night.
Nick Holden and Adam Gaudette also scored for the Senators, who won for the second time in three games.
Nico Hischier scored for the Devils, and Nico Daws finished with 20 saves. New Jersey has lost seven straight — all in regulation — and 10 of its last 11.
Brown, who is playing with a broken jaw, returned after missing 10 games and scored midway through the third to make it 4-1.
The Devils had 10 shots in the third, but just couldn’t find a way to beat Murray.
With the game tied 1-1 the Devils got off to a solid start in the second, but couldn’t find a way past the Senators’ goalie. Ottawa took a two-goal lead, scoring twice in a span of 9 seconds midway through the period to take control.
Nick Holden gave the Senators the lead as he beat Daws through traffic at 7:54, and Gaudette skated in off the ensuing faceoff and fired the puck past the goalie's blocker side to make it 3-1.
The game got off to a slow start, but it was the Devils who opened the scoring with 8:12 remaining in the period with a power-play goal as Hischier deflected a shot by Jesper Bratt.
Paul tied things up just over five minutes later as he took a feed in front and paused a moment to settle the puck, which seemed to throw Daws off.
NOTES: The Devils were without F Jack Hughes as he was placed in COVID-19 protocols following his participation at the NHL All-Star game. … New Jersey D P.K. Subban played in his 800th regular season NHL game. … Devils F Michael McLeod returned to the lineup after suffering an upper body injury Jan. 25. … Senators C Dylan Gambrell and D Nikita Zaitsev also returned from injuries.
UP NEXT
Devils: At Montreal on Tuesday night in the second of a three-game trip.
Senators: Host Carolina on Tuesday night to continue a four-game homestand.
