TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to lift the state’s school mask mandate, sources tell CBS2.
Sources say the mandate will come to an end in March.
BREAKING: “@GovMurphy…who has imposed some of the nation’s most stringent pandemic-related mandates, will no longer require students and school employees to wear masks, signaling a deliberate shift toward treating the coronavirus as a part of daily life.” https://t.co/71IkWILaxP
— Mahen Gunaratna (@GunaRockYa) February 7, 2022
“If things keep going this way, we’re going to see masks in schools lifted in this school year. Not this calendar year — in the school year. I don’t know when yet, but we are working toward the numbers, continue to get better by the day,” Murphy told CBS2’s Meg Baker in a one-on-one interview last week. “Assuming that continues to do that, we’re going to get to a better place both on the public health emergency but specifically the one that’s got everybody so emotional — unmasking in school. And I don’t blame him by the way, I want to lift them as well.”READ MORE: NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating Antisemitic Attack And Vandalism In Brooklyn
The governor is expected to make the announcement during his afternoon COVID briefing.
