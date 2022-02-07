DevelopingNew Jersey Gov. Murphy To Lift School Mask Mandate, Sources Say
By CBSNewYork Team
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to lift the state’s school mask mandate, sources tell CBS2.

Sources say the mandate will come to an end in March.

“If things keep going this way, we’re going to see masks in schools lifted in this school year. Not this calendar year — in the school year. I don’t know when yet, but we are working toward the numbers, continue to get better by the day,” Murphy told CBS2’s Meg Baker in a one-on-one interview last week. “Assuming that continues to do that, we’re going to get to a better place both on the public health emergency but specifically the one that’s got everybody so emotional — unmasking in school. And I don’t blame him by the way, I want to lift them as well.”

The governor is expected to make the announcement during his afternoon COVID briefing.

