NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams says New York City is expanding its lifestyle medicine services at six public health care sites.
They're designed to help patients living with chronic diseases make healthy changes, which include access to plant-based diet resources.
Adams said he changed his diet after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
"New York is going to change the conversation about using food, not to feed health care crises, but to stop the crises and in some cases, like my case, to reverse some of the chronic diseases that historically we said was not possible," Adams said.
The services will expand to Jacobi, Lincoln, Woodhull, Kings County and Elmhurst hospitals as well as Gotham Health, Vanderbilt over the coming year.