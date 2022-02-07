NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More gun violence in New York City left a man dead overnight in the Bronx.

Over the weekend, an off-duty officer was shot, and a bus full of passengers panicked.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, crime scene tape stretched across Andrews Avenue by West Fordham Road early Monday in the University Heights neighborhood. Police said a 41-year-old man was found shot in the head just after midnight.

The shooting is part of a growing statistic, as many fear gun violence is consuming the city.

“New York in general is pitiful with the gun violence anyway. It’s crazy out here with the gun violence,” resident Dwayne Jones said.

The latest NYPD numbers show shooting victims are up 50% in the last month and almost 32% compared to this time last year. In the month of January alone, the city saw 94 shootings, compared to 71 in 2021.

This comes as over the weekend an off-duty officer was shot in Harlem while leaving a memorial. He was the seventh cop shot this year and has already been released from the hospital.

Police do not believe he was the intended target, but that didn’t stop fellow officers and clergymen from condoning the violence.

“We stand with you,” said NYPD Community Affairs Liaison Robert Rice. “We want you to know that we don’t want you to feel afraid to be shot by a stray bullet.”

On Sunday afternoon, police say a stray bullet hit the side of an MTA bus carrying about 30 passengers in East Harlem. Surveillance video showed a person in red pants appear to fire a gun as the bus was turning a corner.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but many were traumatized over the close call. The bus driver had everyone duck for cover.

“He instructed his customers to get to the ground, get to the floor, and he completed the turn safely so he could make sure the bus was in a safe position,” Donald Yates, president and chief of staff for Transportation Workers Union Local 100, told CBS2.

Yates said in the past six months, at least four buses have been hit by gunfire.

“It’s dangerous out there, too dangerous, and our bus operators are defenseless,” he added in a statement. “Some of them are even asking for bullet proof vests.”

“It’s repeating the 1970s, wild wild west out there,” Yates added.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the Bronx shooting and are still trying to figure out a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.