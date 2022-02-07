NANUET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police have identified the drivers who were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palisades Parkway Sunday.
It happened at around 2:40 a.m. in Clarkstown, near Exit 10.
New York State Police say Aristan Garandeau, 27, of Croton on Hudson, was behind the wheel of a 2017 Subaru Impreza and was driving south in the northbound lane. State police say Garandeau hit a 2016 Toyota Avalon head-on. The Avalon was being driven by Brendan Seabrook, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, Penn.
Garandeau died at the scene. Seabrook was rushed to a nearby hospital, but did not survive.
State police say the crash remains under investigation.