DevelopingNew Jersey Gov. Murphy To Lift School Mask Mandate, Sources Say
CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:fatal car crash, Local TV, Nanuet, New York, Palisades Parkway, Rockland County

NANUET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police have identified the drivers who were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palisades Parkway Sunday.

It happened at around 2:40 a.m. in Clarkstown, near Exit 10.

READ MORE: New Jersey Gov. Murphy To Lift School Mask Mandate, Sources Say

New York State Police say Aristan Garandeau, 27, of Croton on Hudson, was behind the wheel of a 2017 Subaru Impreza and was driving south in the northbound lane. State police say Garandeau hit a 2016 Toyota Avalon head-on. The Avalon was being driven by Brendan Seabrook, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, Penn.

READ MORE: NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating Antisemitic Attack And Vandalism In Brooklyn

Garandeau died at the scene. Seabrook was rushed to a nearby hospital, but did not survive.

MORE NEWS: First Alert: CBS2's 2/7 Yellow Alert Day Forecast

State police say the crash remains under investigation.

CBSNewYork Team