NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fire drew spectators at the Hotel Pennsylvania in Midtown.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. on the second floor of the 23 story building at Seventh Avenue and 33rd Street.

More than 70 firefighters responded.

The fire was brought under control at around 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

