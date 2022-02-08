MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Three people were injured when a car ran off the road and into the Bronx River Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m.

The roof of the car was visible above the waterline after the crash.

The car appears to have run off the ramp that leads from the Bronx River Parkway to Yonkers Avenue. It went over the wall and into the river.

Three people inside the vehicle were able to get themselves out.

“They were taken for medical attention, the ones that needed it. So right now, we’re here to assist the tow truck, and sending our guys down there in their wet suits to secure the vehicle, to assist in having it removed,” said Christopher Mar of the Yonkers Fire Department. “We’ll have to go down there and attach two large cables to the vehicle, then he will lift it up over the edge of the embankment here.”