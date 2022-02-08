NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for four men who beat up and robbed a delivery worker in Inwood.
It happened Sunday at 8:45 p.m. in the vestibule of a building on Cooper Street near West 204th Street.
Surveillance video shows the 50-year-old victim standing in the vestibule with his delivery. Four men then enter the vestibule, and immediately attack him. Video shows the group punching and kicking the victim and dragging him to the ground.
They stole $200 and took off.
