NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman on her way to work in East Flatbush was stabbed to death in what police sources say was a random attack.

CBS2’s Alice Gainer spoke with her heartbroken sister, who says she wasn’t even supposed to be at work that day.

Myrtle Clarke-Avis says her sister 50-year-old, Dorothy Clarke-Rozier, likely never saw her attacker coming.

“I’ll never see her anymore. He took her away,” Clarke-Avis said.

Clarke-Rozier was walking to her nearby job at Pathmark on Sunday morning around 5:30 when she was stabbed in the back.

A worker opening up the food store told Clarke-Avis her sister managed to make it to the store.

“They said Dorothy was actually running until she got slow and then she came up to them with a slow speech and said, oh, somebody assault me, I’m hot, I’m cold, and she collapsed right there,” she said.

Clarke-Rozier was covering a 6 a.m. shift on what would have been a day off.

Police believe it was random and arrested 34-year-old Anthony Wilson. Sources say he told police he spent the night drinking and wandering around and gave no reason for the murder. He also did not take anything from Clarke-Rozier.

“I want him to rot in prison because I’ll never see my sister again,” Clarke-Avis said.

Clarke-Rozier, who has a 24-year-old son, moved to New York three years ago from Jamaica. Her sister says she loved to plan parties and cook. She was also married but estranged from her husband.

Clarke-Avis says her sister was on her way to becoming a nurse.

“Well, she’s friendly, loving and kind, you know, and she had big dreams but all her dreams have been shattered,” she said.

She’s urging others not to walk alone when it’s dark out – a reminder to take your safety seriously.

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do. The house is empty without her,” Clarke-Avis said.

Wilson is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The judge ordered he undergo a psych evaluation. He’s due back in court in April.