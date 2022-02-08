NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man from Long Island has been arrested and charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.
Prosecutors say online sleuths led them to 31-year-old Eric Gerwatowski, from New Hyde Park.
The FBI says on Jan. 6, 2021, Gerwatowski was seen on camera opening a door to the Capitol that police had closed. He’s accused of yelling to the crowd “let’s go” before entering the building.
Prosecutors say Twitter users used the hashtag “#LordLongHair” to get tips on him.