NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man from Long Island has been arrested and charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.

Prosecutors say online sleuths led them to 31-year-old Eric Gerwatowski, from New Hyde Park.

The FBI says on Jan. 6, 2021, Gerwatowski was seen on camera opening a door to the Capitol that police had closed. He’s accused of yelling to the crowd “let’s go” before entering the building.

Prosecutors say Twitter users used the hashtag “#LordLongHair” to get tips on him.

