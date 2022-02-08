SALT LAKE CITY (CBSNewYork/AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 113-104 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday night.

Mitchell also had four steals to help rally the Jazz to their third straight win. Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 20 points. Mike Conley had 18 points and seven assists, and Jordan Clarkson scored 16.

Julius Randle scored 30 points to lead New York. Mitchell Robinson added a season-high 19 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and three blocks. R.J. Barrett had 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, and Evan Fournier had 16 points as the Knicks lost their third straight game.

The Jazz twice rallied from 12-point deficits and opened the fourth quarter with a 16-6 run to take a 98-92 lead. Royce O’Neale hit back-to-back 3-pointers — his first baskets of the game — to cap the run.

New York cut the deficit to 98-97 following a three-point play by Alec Burks. Mitchell fed Udoka Azubuike and Bogdanovic for baskets to preserve the lead for the Jazz. He grabbed an offensive rebound to set up the first, and stole the ball to set up the second.

He capped off a 7-0 run with a three-point play, putting Utah up 105-97 with 1:08 left.

The Jazz built a 10-point lead early in the third quarter when Azubuike dunked to put Utah up 68-58. Then the Jazz went cold on offense, scoring a single basket over a six-minute stretch. Utah missed 13 of 14 shots and committed five turnovers in that span, allowing for a run by the Knicks.

New York surged ahead behind a 24-2 outburst. Randle capped off the run with back-to-back baskets that gave the Knicks an 82-70 lead. He scored 15 points in the quarter.

TIP INS

Knicks: Quentin Grimes (left knee soreness) and Kemba Walker (left knee soreness) sat out. … Robinson finished with at least 20 rebounds for the second time in his NBA career. … New York had just 11 bench points.

Jazz: Rudy Gay (right knee soreness) and Rudy Gobert (left calf strain) did not play. … Azubuike is averaging 11.7 rebounds over his last three games. He finished with a career-high 14 boards against New York and added a career-high three blocks.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Jazz: Host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

