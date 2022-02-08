PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The squeeze is tight for many faced with rising costs of what seems like almost everything.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis visited organizations that are seeing it and families who are facing it firsthand from New York to New Jersey.

“These months, for me, has been really tough,” Erika Molina said.

Molina is a bus driver, food delivery worker and a mother, trying to make ends meet.

“When you shop around for gas, for groceries, you pay more than what you take,” she said.

Feeling the full impact of inflation, she turned to the community pantry at the Suffolk YJCC just to put food on the table.

“Pretty much basic things that we need,” Molina said.

WHERE TO FIND HELP OR DONATE TO THOSE IN NEED:

“Families are struggling because unfortunately as the cost of things went up, their paychecks aren’t going up,” said Paule Pachter, CEO of Long Island Cares, which provides emergency food assistance through a network of nearly 400 community-based organizations.

Its Huntington pantry is one of six satellite locations, each seeing a greater need since the pandemic hit.

“These are Long Islanders that never went to a food bank in their life,” Pachter said.

And it’s not just families — many seniors are struggling.

“My social security benefit is not enough to survive,” Queens resident Vladimir Epshteyn said.

“The price of gas has skyrocketed and groceries sometimes, the shelves are empty,” Queens resident Angela Hirsch said. “It’s a matter of being able to put food on the table.”

Epshteyn and Hirsch are among those turning to Commonpoint Queens Food Pantry, which has several locations and a digital platform to make it easier to access essentials.

“We actually have another pantry that does deliveries,” said Roberto Burbano, coordinator for the food pantry.

“These angels​ here that provide this service, they dedicate themselves to this community,” Queens resident Rami Duran said.

As does Paterson’s “angel,” Carlos Roldan, long-time director of Catholic Charities’ Father English Food Pantry, where people weather any storm to get groceries.

That pantry and its two others in Jersey, collectively feed 20,000 people a month — a number Roldan worries won’t easily come down with the cost of living up.

“People are still making $12 an hour, and if they have to pay $1,800 for rent, $2,000 for rent, no matter how much they work … they will never make it to pay for electricity, to pay rent, food,” he said.

Those CBS2 spoke to were grateful for those filling their stomachs and hearts.

“It’s easier, it’s bearable and you hold out for the day when there’s hope,” Duran said.

Organizers of food pantries say it’s the generosity of people from volunteers to donors that make all the difference, especially in times like these.