Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and a little colder. Temps will fall to around 30 with 20s and distant teens across our suburbs.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Thursday: Slight chance of showers in the morning. Otherwise, clouds give way to sun with highs around 50.

