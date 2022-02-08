BreakingNicholas Pagano Found Dead After He Allegedly Set Colleague On Fire At Hackensack University Medical Center, Sources Say
CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Hackensack, Hackensack University Medical Center, Health, Health Care, Hospital, New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Nicholas Pagano, the man suspected of setting a colleague on fire Monday at Hackensack University Medical Center, was found dead 24 hours later of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Pagano’s body was discovered Tuesday morning in Winslow Township. He was wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated arson,
aggravated assault and unlawful weapons possession.

READ MORE: Police: Queens Woman Stabbed In The Chest, Sexually Assaulted

The 31-year-old traveling nurse allegedly confronted a patient care technician around 5:15 a.m. Monday in a hospital break room. Authorities said he hit the woman with a wrench and set her on fire.

READ MORE: New York City Council Meeting To Discuss Plan To Make Outdoor Dining Permanent

The 54-year-old victim suffered third-degree burns and needed stitches on her head. She was treated at the emergency room before being transferred to another hospital.

Pagano had been working as a contractor at the hospital since November. According to the hospital, he cleared a full audit, including state and county background checks conducted through a third party.

MORE NEWS: New York City Jails To Resume In-Person Family Visits

A motive for the attack is still unknown.

CBSNewYork Team