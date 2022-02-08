HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Nicholas Pagano, the man suspected of setting a colleague on fire Monday at Hackensack University Medical Center, was found dead 24 hours later of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Pagano’s body was discovered Tuesday morning in Winslow Township. He was wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated arson,
aggravated assault and unlawful weapons possession.
The 31-year-old traveling nurse allegedly confronted a patient care technician around 5:15 a.m. Monday in a hospital break room. Authorities said he hit the woman with a wrench and set her on fire.
The 54-year-old victim suffered third-degree burns and needed stitches on her head. She was treated at the emergency room before being transferred to another hospital.
Pagano had been working as a contractor at the hospital since November. According to the hospital, he cleared a full audit, including state and county background checks conducted through a third party.
A motive for the attack is still unknown.