NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for the suspects behind a drive-by shooting in the Bronx.
One woman was killed and two men were injured shortly after 4 p.m. Monday in Mott Haven.READ MORE: Police: Queens Woman Stabbed In The Chest, Sexually Assaulted
Surveillance video shows a white car drive by, as someone inside shoots at a group of people on the sidewalk.READ MORE: New York City Jails To Resume In-Person Family Visits
Police said 39-year-old Gloria Ortiz was pronounced dead. Two men, ages 23 and 32, were both struck in the back and hospitalized in stable condition.
Investigators are still trying to figure out the motive, but say it appears at least two of the victims were innocent bystanders.MORE NEWS: Nicholas Pagano Found Dead After He Allegedly Set Colleague On Fire At Hackensack University Medical Center, Sources Say
