NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are making a push to make their second straight NCAA tournament.

This past week they got a huge lift from junior Paul Mulcahy, who was named the Division 1 All-Met player of the week.

But the Gil St. Bernard High School alum is more than just a great basketball player, as evidenced by his Grateful4 Foundation, which began at the start of the pandemic. It aims to spread the idea of gratitude, and inspire a chain of selfless acts.

“It’s a pretty simple concept. We think that it can relate to all people from all walks of life, like I said, and just changing that perspective of gratitude, it just really, like, makes you be in the moment and appreciate all the things in your life,” Mulcahy said. “It’s something I truly believe, is that people are way more alike then they are different. And I think that’s where gratitude can kind of come into the mix, and bring people together.”

For more information on how you can take part in the Grateful4 Foundation, CLICK HERE, or to pick up some merchandise to help support charities, CLICK HERE. One hundred percent of the proceeds over the next will go to six charities.