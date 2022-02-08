NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are making a push to make their second straight NCAA tournament.
This past week they got a huge lift from junior Paul Mulcahy, who was named the Division 1 All-Met player of the week.READ MORE: Harlem-Based Organization Trains Homeless Population To Combat Overdose Deaths
But the Gil St. Bernard High School alum is more than just a great basketball player, as evidenced by his Grateful4 Foundation, which began at the start of the pandemic. It aims to spread the idea of gratitude, and inspire a chain of selfless acts.READ MORE: Long Island Community Rallying To Save Historic Ice Cream Shop Hildebrandt's As Rent Rises
“It’s a pretty simple concept. We think that it can relate to all people from all walks of life, like I said, and just changing that perspective of gratitude, it just really, like, makes you be in the moment and appreciate all the things in your life,” Mulcahy said. “It’s something I truly believe, is that people are way more alike then they are different. And I think that’s where gratitude can kind of come into the mix, and bring people together.”MORE NEWS: 14-Year-Old Piano Prodigy Sean Wu Takes Grand Prize At Philadelphia International Music Festival, Beating Hundreds Of Musicians
For more information on how you can take part in the Grateful4 Foundation, CLICK HERE, or to pick up some merchandise to help support charities, CLICK HERE. One hundred percent of the proceeds over the next will go to six charities.